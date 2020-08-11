Initiative will broaden 5G access nationwide, White House says

An initiative from the administration of President Donald Trump aims to make 5G more accessible across the U.S., according to a news release from the White House this week.



Four things to know:



1. One hundred megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum was made available for commercial 5G deployment on Aug. 10, according to the White House.



2. The U.S. Defense Department ensured that making the additional 5G available commercially didn't compromise the military or national security, according to the release.



3. Previously, the FCC freed up more than 5,000 megahertz of spectrum for 5G, allowing more than 250 million Americans to access 5G networks, the White House stated.



4. Healthcare organizations are using 5G for wireless clinical applications, including telehealth and the Internet of Things. Last year, Chicago-based Rush Health became the first 5G-enabled hospital through an agreement with AT&T. The health system aimed to use 5G to connect applications, devices, robotics and people to streamline operations as well as boost technology-driven therapies.

