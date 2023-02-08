U of Louisville Health expands telehealth services

The University of Louisville (Ky.) is expanding access to teletherapy services as clinicians at its Louisville-based Peace Hospital launched a program designed to refer patients 12 and older for digital behavioral health treatment, ABC affiliate WHAS11 reported Feb. 7.

School counselors and social workers can refer patients to the PeaceNow program for a virtual assessment. Then clinicians can decide whether to proceed with in-person therapy services.

The program is designed to treat depression, anxiety, grief, trauma, substance use disorders and other behavioral health conditions.

A pilot program ran in July 2022 and served more than 1,200 patients in its first six months.