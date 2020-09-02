Telehealth claim lines fell 21% from May to June: 4 things to know

Despite increasing nationally from 2019-20, telehealth claim lines for privately insured individuals dipped 21 percent on a month-to-month basis from May to June this year, according data released Sept. 2 from Fair Health.

Four things to know:

1. Telehealth claim lines grew 4,132 percent nationally from June 2019-20, rising from 0.16 percent of medical claim lines in June 2019 to 6.85 percent in June 2020.

2. The June 2019-20 increase was slightly less than May, which recorded a 5,690 percent year-over-year national increase. Telehealth claim lines accounted for 0.15 percent of medical claim lines in May 2019 compared to 8.69 percent in May 2020.

3. Telehealth claim lines dropped 21 percent nationally on a monthly basis, from 8.69 percent of medical claim lines in May 2020 to 6.85 percent in June 2020.

4. The COVID-19 pandemic's effect on delayed elective procedures and non-emergency medical care in March and April spearheaded the telehealth increases. However, many provisions expired in May as states began opening up, which may be the reason for the drop in telehealth share of medical claim lines in May and June compared to April.

More articles on telehealth:

HHS, FCC and USDA launch joint rural telehealth initiative: 3 details

Where telehealth will have the most staying power: Healthcare leaders weigh in

Teladoc offers free virtual visits to individuals impacted by Hurricane Laura, Western wildfires

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.