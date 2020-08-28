Teladoc offers free virtual visits to individuals impacted by Hurricane Laura, Western wildfires

Teladoc Health recently announced it is providing free, 24/7 telehealth visits to residents and first responders affected by the wildfires in the Western region of the U.S. as well as those impacted by Hurricane Laura across Texas and the Louisiana coasts.

The free visits will cover general medical conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections and cold and flu symptoms and are available to individuals who have been displaced or cannot receive medical care due to the wildfires in California, Oregon and Colorado.

The same type of services are being offered to those impacted by Hurricane Laura, and any individuals who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or that they have symptoms of the virus can be screened and triaged for care as needed.

