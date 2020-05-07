New York will focus on telehealth, expanding broadband in recovery efforts led by former Google CEO

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to lead a 15-member commission that will focus on the state's pandemic recovery efforts.



Mr. Schmidt will focus on integrating New York's practices and systems with advanced technology tools "to build back better," according to a May 6 statement from the governor's office. Improved telehealth and broadband access across the state will also be a core focus for Mr. Schmidt and the commission.



"He saw a future that no one else envisioned and then developed a way to get there," said Mr. Cuomo. "We've asked him to come work with us and bring that visionary aspect to government and society. Let's look at what we just went through and anticipate a future through that lens and figure out how we can incorporate these lessons."



Mr. Schmidt is the founder and executive chairman of Schmidt Futures and will prioritize solutions to help people most in need across the state. "We need to look for solutions that can be presented now and accelerated and use technology to make things better. My own view is that these moments are a chance to revisit things that are not getting enough attention. We have systems that need to be updating and need to be reviewed," he said during the press conference.



Michael Dowling, CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, will lead efforts to improve healthcare services in the state as part of the commission, according to MarketWatch.

