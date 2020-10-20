Illinois opens $50M funding round for broadband expansion plan

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Oct. 19 that the state is releasing $50 million in funding for its second round of the Connect Illinois broadband internet expansion plan.

Mr. Pritzker introduced the $420 million initiative in August 2019. With the new round of funding, the state's broadband office will expand connections in new communities across Illinois. The $50 million comes after Illinois' first round of grants, which were released earlier this year and supported 28 projects.

The plan aims to improve broadband access in Illinois for telehealth, education and economic developments, with broadband access available for homes, business and community institutions by 2024.

More articles on telehealth:

Only 20% of health systems would continue telehealth if reimbursements return to pre-COVID-19 levels

American Telemedicine Association launches safety evaluation tool for digital health apps

Blue Cross Blue Shield covers telemedicine permanently for federal workforce program

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.