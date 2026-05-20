Integrated Home Care Services acquires Dina Care

Integrated Home Care Services, a Miramar, Fla.-based in-home benefit manager, has acquired Dina Care, an AI-enabled care coordination and referral management platform, the companies announced May 20.

The combined platform is designed to serve health plans and risk-bearing organizations across the full spectrum of in-home services — including home health, personal care and long-term services — spanning Medicare Advantage, managed Medicaid, commercial and ACA marketplace lines of business.

Ashish V. Shah, founder and CEO of Dina, will join Integrated as chief product and technology officer, leading product strategy, technology innovation and AI platform initiatives.

“By combining Integrated’s deep, value-based in-home benefit management expertise with Dina’s AI-enabled technology platform, we have a unique opportunity to serve as the industry’s benefit management infrastructure layer — improving outcomes, coordination, and experience for patients, providers and health plans alike,” Mr. Shah said.

Christopher Bradbury, CEO of Integrated, cited mounting pressure on health plans to improve outcomes and lower costs amid the broader industry shift toward home-centered care as the driving rationale for the deal.

Integrated has more than 30 years of experience in home care benefit management and currently supports members across more than 20 states.

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