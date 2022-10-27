Hazel Health raises $51.5M, expands telehealth service to 14 states

School-based telehealth company Hazel Health has expanded to 14 states and is now serving more than 2.5 million students.

The news comes after Hazel Health partnered with Houston-based Children's Memorial Hermann health system. Additionally, the company closed on a $51.5 million series C1 funding round, according to an Oct. 27 Hazel Health news release.

UCSF Foundation Investment Co., Centene Corp., California Healthcare Foundation and Children's Memorial Hermann have invested in the company.

The new funding will be used to support Hazel's continued expansion.

"This funding will enable Hazel to support our many new district partners, expand the care we provide for students, and invest in more technology and infrastructure to deepen our impact," Hazel CEO Josh Golomb said. "Most importantly, it will enable us to continue to build a world class team of clinicians, educators, technologists, case managers, and other professionals who help us ensure students get the care they need every day."