Memorial Hermann to provide school-based pediatric telehealth

Houston-based Children's Memorial Hermann has partnered with telehealth company Hazel Health to provide outpatient pediatric care to K-12 students in Houston.

Under the partnership, schools that have agreements with Hazel will be able to offer their students access to health services via virtual telehealth sessions, according to an Oct. 17 press release.

Children's Memorial Hermann pediatricians or specialists will connect with the students through the program for follow-up or long-term care management.

The aim of the partnership is to increase access to pediatric care in schools across 12 counties in southeast Texas.