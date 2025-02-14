Cone Health opens virtual care at housing complex: 5 notes

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has opened a virtual primary care office at a housing complex.

Here are five things to know:

1. The health system established the office at the 913-resident Hampton Homes in Greensboro, where a medical assistant links patients with Cone Health providers using digitally connected tools such as stethoscopes and blood pressure cuffs, according to a Feb. 13 news release.

2. The staff will be on site two days a week and also assist patients in setting up MyChart accounts.

3. Residents in the ZIP code where Hampton Homes is located have an average life expectancy of 15 fewer years than other parts of Greensboro

4. "When the choices are between food on the table and seeing a doctor, healthcare too often gets put off," said Olu Jegede, MD, chief health equity and community impact officer, in the release. "The blood pressure that could have been kept under control becomes chronic, leading to a heart attack or stroke. This facility holds the promise of prevention, which leads to longer, healthier lives."

5. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health also set up a virtual care clinic at a Charlotte apartment complex in 2023.