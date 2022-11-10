ChristinaCare partners with virtual care company Hims & Hers

ChristianaCare has partnered with virtual care company Hims & Hers to offer patients in several East Coast states access to in-person primary and specialty care services.

By partnering with Hims & Hers, the Newark, Del.-based health system gains access to a broader patient population for its Center for Virtual Health and network of primary care, outpatient services and specialty care services, according to a Nov. 10 press release from the virtual care company.

The partnership also expands Hims & Hers' network of provider relationships to include 10 more states and Washington, D.C.

ChristianaCare joins a growing list of health systems and providers that partnered with the telehealth company, including New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System and New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.