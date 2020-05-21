Centene waives telehealth costs for Medicare members through 2020

Centene announced this week it will waive all cost sharing for telehealth visits for its nearly 1 million Medicare Advantage plans throughout the rest of 2020.

The St. Louis-based payer is also extending telehealth cost share waivers for all virtual visits with primary care physicians or specialty, for in-network providers through 2020. Centene is waiving cost sharing for in-network primary care and behavioral health. Behavioral health telehealth visits will also be covered.

"These actions are the latest in a series of efforts we are taking to help our members manage their conditions and access needed care during the pandemic," Centene Medicare Solutions Senior Vice President and CEO Michael Polen said in the news release. "As many states begin to lift shelter-in-place orders and reopen the healthcare system, we want to help our members stay safe while removing any unneeded financial burdens to accessing care."

In March, Centene announced it would waive pre-authorization, copays and other costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatments through the end of the year.

