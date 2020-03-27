7 states waiving telehealth restrictions during coronavirus pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, various states have begun to expand their availability of telehealth services to promote virtual care during the pandemic.

In the COVID-19 pandemic, 86,012 American cases have been reported, along with 1,301 deaths. Globally, 553,244 cases and 25,035 deaths have been reported, as of 9:35 a.m. CDT March 20.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Trump administration recently announced that CMS is now temporarily paying clinicians to provide telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries across the country. CMS is also encouraging states to relax licensing laws to allow in-state and out-of-state providers to offer telehealth services in states during the pandemic.

Here are seven states that have recently ordered telehealth services to be expanded amid the coronavirus pandemic:

1. New Jersey. The state's banking and insurance department on March 23 ordered all state health insurers, HMOs, health service corporations and health benefits plans to reimburse providers for telehealth visits during the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly on March 22 announced an executive order that will allow out-of-state physicians to provide telehealth services to Kansas residents.

3. Florida. The state surgeon general on March 21 approved out-of-state licensed healthcare professionals to provide telehealth services to Florida residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Utah. Gov. Gary Herbert issued an executive order on March 26 that will relax privacy and security standards under Utah law so healthcare providers can implement new telehealth and videoconferencing programs.

5. Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey this week mandated that all state health insurers must cover telehealth services for patients and providers throughout the pandemic.

6. Maine. Gov. Janet Mills on March 25 issued an executive order that will allow out-of-state providers to receive a free emergency license to provide telehealth services to Maine residents.

7. Oregon. The state's health department recently introduced a new rule to expand the use of telehealth services for Medicaid recipients, covering virtual visits for inpatient and outpatient services for new or established patients.

