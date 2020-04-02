5 health systems offering free telehealth services during COVID-19 pandemic

Some hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have begun rolling out free or discounted telehealth services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are five health systems now offering free virtual visits:

1. To answer patients' questions, San Francisco-based Dignity Health is offering free virtual care visits for patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms. Healthcare providers will consult with patients virtually who show symptoms of low-grade fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Patients must use the code COVID-19 after registering for the virtual visit to waive the fees.

2. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health is providing free virtual visits for patients who are at least 65 years old and offering $20 virtual visits to all other patients seeking care for COVID-19 symptoms.

3. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is offering free virtual urgent care visits for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Healthcare providers can diagnose patients, prescribe medications and make referrals during the visit.

4. Cleveland Clinic launched a free digital screening tool that patients can use to assess their risk level for COVID-19 and receive recommendations for next steps of care.

5. Catholic Health Initiatives in Englewood, Colo., is offering free virtual urgent care visits to patients seeking care for COVID-19.

