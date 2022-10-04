4 Florida health systems offering free, reduced telehealth for Hurricane Ian victims

Hospitals and health systems in Florida are offering patients free or reduced prices for telehealth visits in order to help Hurricane Ian victims.
Here are four hospitals in Florida making changes to their telehealth offerings:
- In response to the storm, Tampa-based BayCare also said it is offering one free telehealth visit for registered users of BayCareAnywhere starting Sept. 28 through Oct. 12.
- Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth posted on Twitter Sept. 28 that the health system is offering telehealth visits free during the storm.
- Fort Myers-based Lee Health offered a reduced $20 charge for telehealth appointments due to Hurricane Ian.
- Hollywood-based Memorial Healthcare System is waiving its telehealth fees through Oct. 13 for all patients to support those affected by Hurricane Ian.