10 payers extend telehealth coverage in Oregon through 2020

Ten health insurers in Oregon including Kaiser Permanente and Providence have committed to extending telehealth coverage for a broad range of services through the end of the year, KKLC reports. 

Telehealth services were expanded at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate social distancing and stay-at-home orders, covering services such as consultations, routine checkups and mental health. Insurers will continue reimbursing the telehealth visits at the same rate of in-person visits. 

Here are the 10 Oregon payers extending telehealth coverage through 2020: 

  • Bridgespan 
  • PacificSource 
  • Cigna 
  • Providence
  • Health Net 
  • Regence 
  • Kaiser Permanente 
  • Samaritan 
  • Moda 
  • UnitedHealthcare 

Oregon's state Medicaid plan, Oregon Health Plan, also agreed to extend telehealth coverage through the end of the year. 

