10 payers extend telehealth coverage in Oregon through 2020
Ten health insurers in Oregon including Kaiser Permanente and Providence have committed to extending telehealth coverage for a broad range of services through the end of the year, KKLC reports.
Telehealth services were expanded at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate social distancing and stay-at-home orders, covering services such as consultations, routine checkups and mental health. Insurers will continue reimbursing the telehealth visits at the same rate of in-person visits.
Here are the 10 Oregon payers extending telehealth coverage through 2020:
- Bridgespan
- PacificSource
- Cigna
- Providence
- Health Net
- Regence
- Kaiser Permanente
- Samaritan
- Moda
- UnitedHealthcare
Oregon's state Medicaid plan, Oregon Health Plan, also agreed to extend telehealth coverage through the end of the year.
