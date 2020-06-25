10 payers extend telehealth coverage in Oregon through 2020

Ten health insurers in Oregon including Kaiser Permanente and Providence have committed to extending telehealth coverage for a broad range of services through the end of the year, KKLC reports.

Telehealth services were expanded at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate social distancing and stay-at-home orders, covering services such as consultations, routine checkups and mental health. Insurers will continue reimbursing the telehealth visits at the same rate of in-person visits.

Here are the 10 Oregon payers extending telehealth coverage through 2020:

Bridgespan

PacificSource

Cigna

Providence

Health Net

Regence

Kaiser Permanente

Samaritan

Moda

UnitedHealthcare

Oregon's state Medicaid plan, Oregon Health Plan, also agreed to extend telehealth coverage through the end of the year.

