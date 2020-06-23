Idaho makes COVID-19 telehealth expansions permanent

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order June 22 to make telehealth regulations that have been relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic permanent, the Idaho Statesman reports.

At the start of the pandemic, Mr. Little's office waived multiple regulations for medical professionals' licensing and telecommunications. From March to May, about 117,000 telehealth visits were completed in the state, compared to 3,000 virtual visits during the same time period in 2019.

"Our loosening of healthcare rules since March helped to increase the use of telehealth services, made licensing easier, and strengthened the capacity of our healthcare workforce, all necessary to help our citizens during the global pandemic," Mr. Little said. "We proved we could do it without compromising safety. Now it's time to make those healthcare advances permanent moving forward.”

