Why supply chain expertise is a crucial CEO asset

Traditionally, S&P 500 CEOs have risen from finance, strategy or technology backgrounds, but a growing number are emerging from high-level supply chain management roles, Harvard Business Review reported Sept. 12.

While having this background as a CEO has remained rare, recent global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts have highlighted the significance of supply chain expertise.

In analyzing the work histories of 500 S&P CEOs between 2000 and 2021, the authors found that although the CEOs with high-level experience in supply chain roles is small, their numbers have steadily grown since 2010.

The 17 current and former S&P 500 CEOs who have held high-level supply chain jobs include Darren Woods of ExxonMobil, Mary Barra of General Motors and Tolga Oal of Howmet Aerospace.