Utah hospitals may have to delay surgeries due to blood shortage

Hospitals across Utah may have to delay some elective surgeries because they're unsure whether they'll have enough blood, The Salt Lake Tribune reported June 30.

Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, recently had to delay at least one surgery because the facility almost ran out of blood, the Tribune reported.

"This weekend we had a point where we didn't have a single O-positive unit on our shelf. That was the scariest time in my 30 years of transfusion medicine," Sarah Illstrup, MD, who oversees clinical pathology at the hospital, told the Tribune.

An Intermountain spokesperson told the Tribune that the hospital canceled one surgery June 28 "out of an abundance of caution."

