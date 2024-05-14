US raises tariffs on medical supplies from China

To incentivize domestic medical supply manufacturing, the U.S. is raising tariff rates on syringes, needles, personal protective equipment, and medical and surgical gloves, the White House said May 14.

The tariff rate increases are designed to combat China-made, low-cost products, the federal government said in a news release.

In 2024, tariff rates on syringes and needles will increase from 0% to 50%. Rates for some personal protective equipment, including certain respirators and face masks, will grow from 0%-7.5% to 25% this year. In 2026, tariffs for rubber medical and surgical gloves will increase from 7.5% to 25%.

"American businesses are now struggling to compete with underpriced Chinese-made supplies dumped on the market, sometimes of such poor quality that they may raise safety concerns for healthcare workers and patients," the release said.

In late 2023, the FDA warned the healthcare industry about China-made syringes breaking and leaking, and in March, the agency said the issue is more widespread than it previously thought.

The U.S. government is also raising tariff rates for some steel and aluminum products, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, solar cells and ship-to-shore cranes.