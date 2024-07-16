UChicago supply chain workers begin strike

The difference between $2.1 million and $2.5 million has prompted nearly 130 UChicago Medicine tradespeople and supply chain workers to go on strike.

SEIU Local 73, which represents the employees, said it is protesting the hospital's unfair labor practices. Before the strike, a University of Chicago Medical Center spokesperson told Becker's the hospital "remains committed to bargaining in good faith with SEIU and working with a federal mediator."

The union is seeking increased workers' wages and benefits consistent with inflation. On July 12, UChicago leaders offered a $2.1 million proposal, but SEIU Local 73 wants $2.5 million over three years, according to a July 15 news release from the union.

SEIU Local 73 said the hospital's turnover rate for supply workers is 66%, and for building trades jobs, it's between 20% and 30%. The union also said supply chain "workers feel bullied by management who hold them to a two-minute standard to process packages regardless of complexity."

Nearly 130 painters, carpenters, building engineers, grounds crews and supply chain specialists are on strike, the hospital spokesperson said, adding that experienced replacement workers are filling in. On July 16, the union told Becker's it is receiving reports of trash piling up and postponed maintenance.

"No one benefits from a strike and we look forward to welcoming this group of nearly 130 employees back after SEIU's strike concludes," UChicago said.

The union plans to strike "as long as necessary to secure a fair contract," a SEIU Local 73 spokesperson told Becker's.