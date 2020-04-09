U.S. Customs to seize exports of medical supplies

The government will start seizing exports of personal protective equipment at its borders to decide whether it should be kept in the U.S. to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will prevent respirators, surgical masks and surgical gloves from leaving the country, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will determine whether the supplies should be purchased by the U.S. government or exported, the agencies said April 8 in a joint statement.

"FEMA and CBP are working together to prevent domestic brokers, distributors and other intermediaries from diverting these critical medical resources overseas," the agencies said.

The president said he will not prevent the sale of any personal protective equipment to countries with "long-term orders," The Hill reported.

