Supply chain bottlenecks won't clear soon, shipping CEO says

Global supply chain issues likely won't clear up anytime in the near future, the CEO of the world's largest shipping container company told CNN Business Feb. 9.

Demand for goods is strong, but limited shipping capacity is constraining global trade, according to Maersk CEO Søren Skou.

"Right now the situation does not appear to be getting significantly better … there's nothing in the numbers to suggest so," he told CNN Business.

Maersk has nearly 90 ships of containers waiting to be unloaded at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., according to Mr. Skou. These bottlenecks stem from a shortage of crane operators to unload them, and truckers and warehouse workers to move the goods inside them, according to The Washington Post.

Mr. Skou said he hopes conditions will improve as COVID-19 restrictions are removed.

