South Carolina governor signs exec order boosting state's medical supply chains

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order April 1 that directs state agencies to focus on procuring medicines, medical devices and medical supplies made within South Carolina, ABC Columbia reported.

The order also directs the state's commerce department to enhance recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply makers in the state.

The governor said the order will prevent the state from experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment, as well as create jobs in the medical field, ABC Columbia reported.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly illustrated why no single nation or state, no nation like China or others should be the sole source or have a monopoly on the production of essential medicines or supplies like personal protective equipment or others," Mr. McMaster said, GSA Business reported.

The order also boosts investments at existing medical industries in the state and directs the commerce department to conduct a review of its existing operations and structure and determine what changes could be made to boost recruitment efforts for pharmaceutical and supply companies in the state.

