PPE shortages lasted into May for many healthcare workers, survey says

Healthcare workers experienced shortages of personal protective equipment into early May, with about two-thirds citing insufficient supplies of N95 masks, according to a poll from The Washington Post and Ispos.

The Post conducted the poll from April 27 to May 4 along with Ipsos, a market research firm. It included responses from 278 front-line healthcare workers from physicians' offices, clinics, hospitals and nursing homes. The results have a 6.5-point margin of sampling error, the Post said.

The survey found that more than 40 percent of healthcare workers saw shortages of surgical masks and more than 36 percent said their hand sanitizer supply was low.

Eight in 10 workers reported wearing one mask for an entire shift, and more than seven in 10 said they had to wear the same mask more than once.

Despite the PPE shortages, 75 percent of healthcare workers said their employers were doing enough to ensure their safety.

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

AdventHealth cuts ties with lab after 35K COVID-19 test results were found to be unreliable

FDA approves another at-home COVID-19 test

7 recent drug, device recalls

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.