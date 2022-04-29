Possible Beijing lockdown sparks supply chain concerns

Seventy new COVID-19 cases in Beijing and an upcoming testing blitz may lead to a new lockdown of China's capital city that has raised concerns about its potential impact on global supply chains, The New York Times reported this week.

Phil Levy, the chief economist at Flexport, a freight forwarder, told the Times in the April 25 report that while Beijing is an important city, "it is not at the heart of factory production or supply chain operations." Mr. Levy added the extent of the effects would depend on where outbreaks occurred.

The disruptions that are still occurring in Shanghai and other cities are likely to be seen in global supply chains into June and July.