Pfizer slashes estimate of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in half

Pfizer now plans to ship 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of this year, half of its original estimate of 100 million doses, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Pfizer said in an update to investors Nov. 9 that it will ship half the number of vaccines it had planned because of supply chain issues.

"Scaling up the raw material supply chain took longer than expected," a Pfizer spokesperson told the Journal. They added that the phase 3 clinical trial results also came later than expected.

"We were late," a person directly involved in the vaccine development process told the Journal. "Some early batches of the raw materials failed to meet the standards. We fixed it, but ran out of time to meet this year’s projected shipments."

Pfizer is still on track to deliver 1.3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021, the Journal reported.

