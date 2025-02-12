Percussionaire and Sentec breathing kits recalled due to potential failure

Sentec and Percussionaire have recalled their VDR4 Phasitron Breathing Circuit Kits due to a venturi component malfunction that may reduce pressure and airflow, potentially leading to serious injury or death. 

The recall affects several models, including the Phasitron Kit VDR, Single-Patient and other related devices, according to an Feb. 10 news release from the FDA. 

The issue was reported after a venturi component stopped oscillating during use, causing a patient's oxygen levels to drop.. 

Healthcare providers are urged to immediately stop using the affected devices if a malfunction occurs and to closely monitor ventilated patients. Replacement products are also available through the devicemaker. 

No injuries or deaths have been reported, according to the release. 

