Medline's top 5 stories of 2023

Medline, the Northfield, Ill.-based major medical supplier, made several headlines this year for key developments ranging from newly inked deals to challenges due to fire damage at a manufacturing plant.
Here are the supplier's top 5 headlines covered by Becker's from 2023:
- Advantus, Medline pen $2.9B, 10-year deal: In June, Medline inked a 10-year, $2.9 billion deal to expand its clinical integration capabilities. Collaborating with Advantus, a group purchasing and distribution-focused healthcare company, has allowed Medline to focus more resources on supply chain resiliency.
- Fire damages Medline plant in Pennsylvania: A fire that broke out in August at a Medline manufacturing plant in Monroe County, Pa., took firefighters more than seven hours to put out and disrupted operations for a short time. The fire started Aug. 19, but by Aug. 22, operations resumed.
- Medline's top 3 executives to step down: A multiyear succession planning process came to fruition in late June with Medline announcing the replacement of three top executives: its CEO, COO and president.
- Medline opens $75M distribution site: In September, Medline announced the opening of a $75 million, 800,000-square-foot distribution center in St. Peters, Mo., that will be used to house and ship medical supplies to hospitals nationwide.
- Medline recalls 320K medical scissors: Medline issued a voluntary recall of more than 320,000 curved Medline Sterile Iris Scissors after the FDA found that the tip of the medical scissors could fall off and "compromise the sterile barrier system by puncturing large and/or small holes that may not be visible to the user."