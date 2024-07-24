Medline eyes IPO, possible $50B valuation

Medline Industries is weighing an initial public offering valued up to $50 billion, Bloomberg reported July 23.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Medline is in early talks with banks about a potential listing. The company, which is the nation's largest private manufacturer of medical supplies, could post theIPO as soon as spring 2025.

No decisions have been made about the size or timing of an IPO, the sources said.

Medline offers more than 350,000 products, partners with dozens of hospitals and health systems, and operates more than 28 million square feet of warehousing. It also owns more than 20 manufacturing plants in the U.S.

In 2023, Forbes listed Medline as the 14th largest private U.S. company.

Becker's has reached out to Medline for comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.