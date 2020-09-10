LabCorp acquires Lousisina health system's lab business

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Baton Rouge, La., said Sept. 10 that LabCorp has acquired its clinical ambulatory lab business.

LabCorp will provide reference testing and ambulatory lab services for all of the health system's facilities and clinics.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady is one of the largest health systems in Louisiana.

"We are always evaluating how to deliver the best and safest care to the communities we serve and after a thorough analysis we know this relationship with LabCorp will mean greater convenience, expanded services, and reduced costs," said Richard Vath, MD, the health system's CEO.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

