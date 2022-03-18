Inventory of scarce COVID-19 antibody drops further

Several hundred providers of Evusheld, a COVID-19 antibody treatment for immunocompromised, were removed from a federal dataset March 16, making it even more difficult to locate the therapy, Kaiser Health News reported March 17.

An analysis of an HHS data file and map found discrepancies between the providers listed within the two resources. The two resources are now "nearly" identical, Kaiser Health News said, after it flagged the issue for HHS.

White House officials said March 15 that a planned purchase of more doses of the treatment would have to be scaled back without new federal funding, and they projected the nation would run out of supplies by the end of the year.

HHS expects to receive enough Evusheld for 850,000 people by year’s end, HHS spokesperson Elleen Kane told Kaiser Health News. Enough doses to treat 229,000 patients have been sent to providers, and about a quarter of that has been used, according to Ms. Kane.