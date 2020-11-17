House launches COVID-19 testing program for lawmakers, staffers

The U.S. House of Representatives has started a COVID-19 testing program for lawmakers and staffers as many travel back and forth from Washington, D.C., The Hill reported.

The Capitol's attending physician, Brian Monahan, MD, said the program began Nov. 16 and will offer free, rapid testing to lawmakers and staffers. Tests aren't mandatory and won't be available to lawmakers' spouses or children.

Medical experts have been concerned about an outbreak in the Capitol since many members of Congress travel back and forth between their districts and Washington, D.C, every week, The Hill reported. At least 20 members of the House have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to NPR's congressional COVID-19 tracker.

Dr. Monahan told The Hill the lawmakers will be tested with a nasal swab PCR test that he described as "streamlined, rapid and convenient" and can produce results in six to 12 hours.

