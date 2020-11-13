Henry Ford Health System facing shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies

Henry Ford Health System in Detroit is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, which is causing a shortage of testing supplies, The Detroit News reported.

Adnan Munkarah, MD, the health system's chief clinical officer, told The Detroit News that positive test results were in the single digits a few weeks ago, but now 13 percent of tests are coming back positive.

To combat the spread of the virus among its employees, the health system has been ramping up testing, but that is causing its testing supplies to run short as well as a delay in results. Dr. Munkarah told The Detroit News that staff used to get test results back within 24 hours, but it's now taking about 36 to 48 hours.

"(It's) definitely something that we need to deal with, and we are working diligently to make sure that we have the supplies, but there are things that are more of a national crisis and more of a problem that we are facing going forward," he said.

