Hospital group urges White House to grant tariff exceptions

The American Hospital Association has called on the Trump administration to grant exceptions to proposed tariffs on medical devices and pharmaceuticals sourced from Mexico, Canada and China.

In a Feb. 4 letter to President Donald Trump, AHA president and CEO Richard Pollack expressed concerns that the tariffs, which reportedly aim to address drug smuggling and protect American industries, could disrupt the availability of life-saving medications and essential medical supplies in U.S. hospitals.

Mr. Pollack emphasized that the U.S. healthcare system relies heavily on imports for critical medications, including cancer drugs, antibiotics and cardiovascular treatments, as well as medical devices like single-use instruments, anesthesia equipment and personal protective gear.

The letter points out that many of these items are produced in the countries targeted by the tariffs, including China, which is a major supplier of both pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices.

The AHA also highlighted the potential risks of tariffs to both patients and healthcare workers. A disruption in the supply chain could lead to shortages of essential medications, putting patient's lives in jeopardy, the letter stated. Additionally, Mr. Pollack warned that shortages of protective equipment like N95 masks and gloves, largely manufactured in China, could compromise the safety of healthcare workers.

Mr. Pollack also urged the administration to consider the potentially severe consequences of the tariffs on public health and to work with international partners to ensure vital medical supplies remain accessible.