HHS, Defense Department give Hologic $119M to expand COVID-19 testing in 3 states

HHS and the U.S. Defense Department have given $119 million to Hologic to boost COVID-19 diagnostic testing in Wisconsin, Maine and California.

HHS said the investment will boost testing in Baldwin, Hudson, Somerset and Menomonie in Wisconsin; Gulliford in Maine; and Anaheim and San Diego in California. The money should increase production capacity to 13 million COVID-19 tests per month by January 2022, the departments said.

"Hologic’s platform is in high demand, and with this investment we will be able to improve the supply to laboratories across the country, in addition to scaling up employment in Hologic supplier facilities," said HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, MD.

Hologic said it has 2,000 test processing machines in labs around the world, including in all 50 states.

