HHS awards medical devicemaker $54M contract for specialty syringes

HHS has awarded a medical devicemaker a $54.2 million contract to supply the U.S. with specialty syringes used to extract extra doses of vaccines from their vials, according to a Feb. 16 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The five-month contract is with Retractable Technologies, a Texas-based medical devicemaker.

The low dead space safety syringes are needed to extract six doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from their vials, which were originally labeled to contain five.

HHS is able to exercise up to seven one-month extensions of the contract, which would cost a maximum of $92.7 million.

