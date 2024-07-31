Former payer executive joins HealthTrust

Group purchasing organization HealthTrust Performance Group has appointed two executives.

Vice President Guy Wagner is now senior vice president of strategic sourcing, and Young Fried, PharmD, joined the company as senior vice president of business development and pharmacy services, according to a July 31 news release from HealthTrust.

Dr. Fried previously worked at Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, an in-house pharmacy benefit manager, and Cigna US Medical as its chief pharmacy officer. At HealthTrust, she will lead IHP, the GPO's division that handles more than $15 billion in spend across its membership on insurance, human capital and pharmacy solutions.

Mr. Wagner joined the company in 2014, and in his new role he will oversee the sourcing and distribution of surgery, nursing, laboratory, wound care, anesthesia and respiratory care products.