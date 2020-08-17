FDA releases list of medical supplies in shortage

The FDA has released an up-to-date list of medical supplies in shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list, published Aug. 14, is required under the CARES Act and includes surgical gowns, gloves, swabs, ventilators and other supplies. It is the first time the FDA has released such a list.

The agency also created a list of devices for which the FDA has been notified that manufacturing has been permanently discontinued.

The FDA said the lists will continue to be updated during the pandemic.

