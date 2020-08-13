Atrium Health to eliminate single-use plastics

Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., said Aug. 13 that it will begin eliminating single-use plastics from its facilities in September.

The health system plans to begin by eliminating plastic water bottles from its cafeterias, lounges and catering. It said it plans to also work toward eliminating single-use plastic soft drink bottles, straws and utensils.

It will begin moving away from the use of plastic water bottles in September and start using more eco-friendly options, such as biodegradable water bottles, touchless reusable water bottle filling stations and hands-free water dispensers.

Atrium said that in North Carolina, consumers only recycle about one-third of the plastic bottles purchased in the state and that by eliminating plastic bottles at its hospitals, it will reduce its carbon footprint by at least 74 percent.

"Conservation is something that takes each organization and person committing to doing their part, every single day. Our initial efforts at Atrium Health will eliminate 1.9 million water bottles each year at our care sites, which over just five years translates to nearly 90 tons of plastic waste and over 260 metric tons of carbon impact removed from the environment," said Eugene Woods, Atrium's president and CEO.

Read the full news release here.

