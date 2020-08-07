Advocate Aurora closes most COVID-19 testing sites due to supply shortage

Advocate Aurora Health is suspending its COVID-19 testing locations in Illinois and closing all but one of its community testing sites in Wisconsin due to limited testing supplies.

The Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based health system is also suspending testing before gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, interventional radiology and selective cardiology procedures and is enhancing its use of PPE for these cases.

In Wisconsin, all community testing sites are wound up to Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee effective Aug. 6.

In Illinois, symptomatic community members needing a COVID-19 test will be redirected to the nearest immediate care location.

The system noted that the changes will remain in place until more testing supplies are secured.

