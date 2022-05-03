FDA issues counterfeit COVID-19 tests notification 

The FDA issued a notification April 29 regarding two confirmed counterfeit COVID-19 testing kits and urged people not to use or distribute them.

The two kits listed by the agency were counterfeit Flowflex COVID-19 test kits and counterfeit iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits.

"The performance of these counterfeit tests has not been adequately established and the FDA is concerned about the risk of false results when people use these unauthorized tests," the notice said. "You may risk unknowingly spreading COVID-19 and may delay or stop appropriate medical treatment for COVID-19 if you use a counterfeit test."