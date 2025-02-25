FDA approves Medtronic device for Parkinson's treatment

The FDA has approved Medtronic's Brainsense Adaptive deep brain stimulation for patients with Parkinson's disease.

The technology is designed to adjust therapy in real time based on a patient's brain activity, potentially improving symptom control, according to a Feb. 24 news release from the company.

The company's BrainSense Electrode Identifier also was approved by the agency; it is designed to improve deep brain stimulation programming efficiency. The approval follows the ADAPT-PD clinical trial, an international study that evaluated the safety and effectiveness of Adaptive deep brain stimulation in comparison to standard deep brain stimulation.

Medtronic plans to introduce the technology at select U.S. healthcare centers in the coming weeks, with nationwide availability expected in the coming months, the release said.