Face mask shortage may close Minnesota health center

Open Cities Community Health Center in St. Paul, Minn., is running so low on face masks that it's considering shutting down, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

As of March 16, the medical center had 60 face masks left, which is only enough to run about 12 diagnostic tests, according to Summer Johnson, chief of strategic development at the medical center.

"There’s a huge likelihood that we will have to stop services altogether," Cynthia Woods, MD, medical director of the health center told Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

The health center's CEO, Ritesh Patel, MD, said he's heard of at least one other health center in the Twin Cities that is considering closing down because of supply shortages.

Open Cities Health Center receives federal funding to treat low-income, uninsured, elderly and immigrant populations, all groups that are at special risk of contracting COVID-19.

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

Supplier charging $7 for face masks that typically cost 58 cents, hospital CEO says

Pentagon to give HHS 5M masks, 2K ventilators to help combat shortages

FDA goes to Twitter, urges devicemakers to disclose coronavirus-related shortages

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.