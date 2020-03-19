Supplier charging $7 for face masks that typically cost 58 cents, hospital CEO says

Scott Steiner, CEO of the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Ga., said a supplier was charging $7 for N95 face masks, which usually cost 58 cents apiece, Newsweek reported.

Mr. Steiner said the health system will probably pay the highly inflated price for the masks, "because we are that desperate."

He said his health system has gone through six months of supplies in less than a week because of a large increase in patients, according to Newsweek.

He added that the health system has a team of people sewing surgical sheeting over N95 face masks to preserve them for extended use.

