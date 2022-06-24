Despite class 1 recall last year, Americans still use Philips ventilator as they wait for replacement

Patients dependent on breathing devices are using recalled ventilators, BiPAP and CPAP machines as they still have months before a potential replacement, the Los Angeles Times reported June 23.

Last summer, Philips Respironics recalled millions of breathing devices, including ventilators, BiPAP and CPAP machines, citing a foam breakdown that can be accidentally inhaled. The FDA later labeled the recall with a class 1 sticker — the most serious type of recall because of the possibility of "death or serious injury" — and has reported 124 deaths "associated with the PE-PUR foam breakdown or suspected foam breakdown" since April 30.

People such as Rochester, N.Y., resident Diane Coleman have continued to use their machines: "It's not like I can stop using it," she told the LA Times.

A Philips spokesperson said repairing and replacing the recalled products will continue through "the end of 2022," the LA Times reported.

