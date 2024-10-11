Daytona Beach IV plant survives Hurricane Milton

Daytona Beach, Fla.-based B. Braun Medical plant, which produces nearly one-quarter of the IV fluids in the U.S., has emerged unscathed following Hurricane Milton, The New York Times reported Oct. 10.

The facility, which makes about a quarter of the nation's IV fluid products, became a critical backstop for IV solutions after flooding in the wake of Hurricane Helene less than two weeks prior had halted production in a Baxter International facility in Marion, N.C. Before Hurricanes Helene and Milton, that facility was estimated to supply about 60% of the U.S. IV fluid market.

Prior to Hurricane Milton's landfall, B. Braun workers and federal officials moved finished IV products out of harm's way.

The flooding at Baxter's facility has prompted hospitals across the country to cancel surgeries and ration remaining supplies. Earlier in the week, Baxter delivered only 40% of its usual IV fluids, although it was recently announced that this would be upped to 60%.