Cardinal Health launches program to ease preorders before flu season

Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health will open an inventory reserve program designed to anticipate supply chain needs and better equip health systems and labs ahead of the flu season, according to a June 29 press release.

The program, which is available to facilities across the nation, offers more transparent communication along the supply chain and uses past data to predict the need for respiratory testing supplies.

"This approach offers supply assurance for an often-unpredictable respiratory season further complicated by virus co-circulation and COVID-19 surges and potential new variants," the company said in a statement.