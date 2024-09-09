Blood culture bottle shortage: 3 notes from CMS

CMS on Aug. 29 addressed frequently asked questions regarding the ongoing BD BACTEC blood culture media bottle shortage.

Here are three things to know:





CMS reaffirmed its knowledge of the shortage and its recommendation that laboratories and providers follow FDA guidance to implement "conservation procedures."





CMS shared that BD extended the shelf life for specific lots of blood culture media bottles and encouraged laboratories and providers to contact BD for more information.





CMS instructed laboratories to contact their accrediting organizations or state agencies before and if they plan to switch to glass media bottles because of the shortage.



CMS issued a statement recognizing the effect the shortage may have on quality measurements, which in turn may influence hospital star ratings, in August.

Representatives from Renton, Wash.-based Providence and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health recently spoke to Becker's about how their systems are implementing conservation measures during the shortage, which is expected to continue late into the year.