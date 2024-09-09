Blood culture bottle shortage: 3 notes from CMS

CMS on Aug. 29 addressed frequently asked questions regarding the ongoing BD BACTEC blood culture media bottle shortage.
Here are three things to know:
- CMS reaffirmed its knowledge of the shortage and its recommendation that laboratories and providers follow FDA guidance to implement "conservation procedures."
- CMS shared that BD extended the shelf life for specific lots of blood culture media bottles and encouraged laboratories and providers to contact BD for more information.
- CMS instructed laboratories to contact their accrediting organizations or state agencies before and if they plan to switch to glass media bottles because of the shortage.
CMS issued a statement recognizing the effect the shortage may have on quality measurements, which in turn may influence hospital star ratings, in August.
Representatives from Renton, Wash.-based Providence and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health recently spoke to Becker's about how their systems are implementing conservation measures during the shortage, which is expected to continue late into the year.