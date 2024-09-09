Blood culture bottle shortage: 3 notes from CMS

Elizabeth Gregerson -

CMS on Aug. 29 addressed frequently asked questions regarding the ongoing BD BACTEC blood culture media bottle shortage. 

Here are three things to know:

  • CMS reaffirmed its knowledge of the shortage and its recommendation that laboratories and providers follow FDA guidance to implement "conservation procedures."

  • CMS shared that BD extended the shelf life for specific lots of blood culture media bottles and encouraged laboratories and providers to contact BD for more information.

  • CMS instructed laboratories to contact their accrediting organizations or state agencies before and if they plan to switch to glass media bottles because of the shortage. 


CMS issued a statement recognizing the effect the shortage may have on quality measurements, which in turn may influence hospital star ratings, in August. 

Representatives from Renton, Wash.-based Providence and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health recently spoke to Becker's about how their systems are implementing conservation measures during the shortage, which is expected to continue late into the year.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles