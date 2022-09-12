Biden signs executive order to boost biomanufacturing

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sept. 12 to reinforce domestic manufacturing capabilities because the U.S. "has relied too heavily on foreign materials and bioproduction."

The initiative to bolster biotech and biomanufacturing mandates that the federal government buy more bio-based products, which can include plastics, fuels, materials and medicines, according to the White House.

Based on the success of the development of mRNA vaccines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the order says agencies need to "identify priority R&D needs" for "discoveries into medical breakthroughs, climate change solutions, food and agricultural innovation and stronger U.S. supply chains."

Other directives include broadening access to biological data for biotech companies and incentivizing new biosecurity measures. The bioengineering industry is expected to accumulate nearly $30 trillion before 2030, according to the press briefing.